Emergency Rescue in Mahim Creek: Two Men Prompt Urgent Search

Two men jumped into Mahim Creek in Mumbai, leading to a joint search and rescue operation by the fire brigade, police, and local fishermen. One jumper, Kalandar Altaf Khan, has been identified. Efforts to locate the individuals commenced following a tip-off received by the fire control room.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, two individuals leapt into Mumbai's Mahim Creek on Tuesday morning, triggering an urgent search and rescue effort.

A report to the fire brigade control room at approximately 11:30 AM initiated the dispatch of fire personnel, police, and local fishermen to the scene.

One of the individuals was identified as Kalandar Altaf Khan, a Bandra Lalmatti resident, as efforts intensified to locate both men swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

