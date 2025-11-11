Emergency Rescue in Mahim Creek: Two Men Prompt Urgent Search

In a dramatic turn of events, two individuals leapt into Mumbai's Mahim Creek on Tuesday morning, triggering an urgent search and rescue effort.

A report to the fire brigade control room at approximately 11:30 AM initiated the dispatch of fire personnel, police, and local fishermen to the scene.

One of the individuals was identified as Kalandar Altaf Khan, a Bandra Lalmatti resident, as efforts intensified to locate both men swiftly.

