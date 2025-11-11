Controversial Chanting at Glastonbury: Bob Vylan Under Investigation
Police are investigating controversial comments made by duo Bob Vylan during their Glastonbury performance, which included derogatory chants against the Israeli military. The incident has sparked criticism, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and raised questions about media responsibilities during live events.
Authorities are actively investigating remarks made by the music duo Bob Vylan during their set at the Glastonbury festival in June, which included incendiary chants aimed at the Israeli military.
The Avon and Somerset Police have recorded the event as a public order incident as they continue their inquiries. A man in his mid-30s has already participated in a voluntary police interview.
The performance also drew condemnation from figures such as Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Israeli Embassy in London, while the BBC faced backlash for not halting its broadcast. Known for their mix of grime and punk rock, Bob Vylan often address issues like racism, homophobia, and class divisions in their music.
