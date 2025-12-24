Whirlwind Performances Light Up Vijay Hazare Trophy
Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal shone with a match-winning 147 in their successful 413 chase against Jharkhand. Despite Ishan Kishan's blazing 125 off 39 balls, Jharkhand fell short. Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala also registered notable victories in their respective matches, showcasing their all-round cricketing skills.
In an electrifying spectacle at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Karnataka emerged victorious over Jharkhand in a high-stakes Group A match. Karnataka completed their daunting chase of 413 runs in just 48.3 overs, largely due to Devdutt Padikkal's remarkable 147 off 118 balls. Despite Ishan Kishan's swashbuckling 125 off just 39 deliveries, Jharkhand's massive total of 412 was not enough.
Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, showcased formidable talent as they defeated Puducherry by 101 runs. Strong performances with the bat and ball saw Pradosh Ranjan Paul score 73, captain Narayan Jagadeesan contribute 67, and left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh take 4/32, establishing Tamil Nadu's dominance from the outset of their campaign.
Elsewhere, Madhya Pradesh clinched a 99-run win over Rajasthan with Yash Dubey scoring a century, while Kerala crushed Tripura by 145 runs, powered by Baba Aparajith's all-round heroics. Such displays highlight the thrilling cricketing talent present in this year's tournament.
