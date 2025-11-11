Rohingya Tragedy: A Perilous Escape at Sea

The death toll from the tragic sinking of a boat carrying Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya minority reached 27, highlighting the desperation faced by these individuals. Survivors, like Iman Sharif, recounted painful journeys and harrowing rescues after clinging to wreckage in the Andaman Sea for days.

The vessel carried 70 people and sank shortly after departure, prompting a search by Malaysian and Thai authorities. Many Rohingya have taken similar perilous journeys to escape from Myanmar or overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh to neighboring lands like Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Regional bodies, including ASEAN, face criticism for failing to secure a political solution to the Rohingya crisis. The ongoing persecution and lack of citizenship rights in Myanmar pose continuous risk, forcing thousands to seek safety at sea despite worsening conditions and crackdowns by countries on undocumented migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)