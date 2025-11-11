Explosive Haul in Faridabad: Unraveling a Terror Network

A coordinated search operation in Faridabad unfolded on Tuesday following the alarming discovery of 2,900 kg of explosives. This came a day after a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives. The investigation has pointed towards a terror link, notably involving a terror module operating in Faridabad.

The Kashmiri doctor, Dr. Muzammil Ganaie, who had resided at Al Falah University, is central to the investigation. He, along with several others, stands accused after authorities uncovered the explosives in the rented premises. The probe has extended to staff and associates at Al Falah University, underscoring the depth of the inquiry.

The heightened alert was declared by the Haryana police chief, with stringent security measures enforced across the state, particularly targeting borders, public transport, and crowded areas. The unfolding situation continues to evolve as authorities work to unravel the full scope of the alleged terror network.