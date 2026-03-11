Left Menu

Surprise Visit Unveils Lapses at Haryana Hospital

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao conducted a surprise inspection at Panchkula civil hospital, expressing dissatisfaction over sanitation and security measures. She mandated rapid improvements and considered a public-private model for cleanliness. The minister prioritized patient safety, maintenance, and the availability of medicines within the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao made an unanticipated visit to Panchkula's civil hospital, highlighting several areas of concern on Wednesday. Emphasizing the importance of sanitation and security, Rao noted the lack of clear duty records for the 16 to 17 sanitation workers assigned to the facility.

To address these issues, the minister instructed hospital officials to streamline sanitation operations and requested a detailed list of sanitation assignments from the health department. Rao explored implementing a public-private partnership model for sanitation to enhance overall cleanliness, as stated in an official release.

During the inspection, Rao visited various hospital departments, engaging with patients and staff, and assessing the availability of medicines. Emphasizing women's safety, she directed an increase in security personnel in the women's ward. Rao also addressed maintenance and infrastructure issues, urging immediate repairs and the initiation of services in the new hospital building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

