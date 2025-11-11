Global Condolences Pour in After Deadly Delhi Explosion

The international community responded with shock and condolences following a deadly explosion in New Delhi that claimed at least 12 lives and left many others injured. The incident, which occurred near the contentious Red Fort metro station, has drawn widespread attention and solidarity from around the globe.

The United States, represented by the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, expressed heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families, reiterating a commitment to monitor the situation closely. China, through its Foreign Ministry, echoed similar sentiments, extending sympathies and wishes for a swift recovery for the injured.

Leaders from countries including the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Israel, Nepal, and Ireland have also come forward, expressing their condolences and solidarity with India in social media posts. These gestures emphasize a collective global stand against terrorism and a moment of unity in the face of tragedy.