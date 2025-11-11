Shadows Behind Power: Allegations of Abuse Among IAS Ranks

In a significant legal development, IAS officer Bharti Dixit has lodged an FIR against her husband, fellow IAS officer Ashish Modi, charging him with prolonged domestic violence, illegal confinement, and death threats. Both officers are from the 2014 Rajasthan cadre.

Reportedly, the couple's relationship, which began amidst emotional turmoil in Dixit's family, has been fraught with allegations of coercion, physical assault, and mental harassment. Dixit claims Modi, an officer in the social justice department, misused her vulnerability during a family crisis to coerce her into marriage.

The FIR details disturbing accusations of Modi's associations with criminal elements, substance abuse, and extreme acts of intimidation, including abduction and forced confinement. Dixit seeks police protection, highlighting abuses of power and resources, as the investigation unfolds under stringent legal provisions.