Shadows Behind Power: Allegations of Abuse Among IAS Ranks
IAS officer Bharti Dixit has filed an FIR against her husband, IAS officer Ashish Modi, accusing him of domestic violence, illegal confinement, and threats. Dixit alleges coercion into marriage, misuse of power, and recent abduction attempts. The case is under investigation with requests for police protection.
In a significant legal development, IAS officer Bharti Dixit has lodged an FIR against her husband, fellow IAS officer Ashish Modi, charging him with prolonged domestic violence, illegal confinement, and death threats. Both officers are from the 2014 Rajasthan cadre.
Reportedly, the couple's relationship, which began amidst emotional turmoil in Dixit's family, has been fraught with allegations of coercion, physical assault, and mental harassment. Dixit claims Modi, an officer in the social justice department, misused her vulnerability during a family crisis to coerce her into marriage.
The FIR details disturbing accusations of Modi's associations with criminal elements, substance abuse, and extreme acts of intimidation, including abduction and forced confinement. Dixit seeks police protection, highlighting abuses of power and resources, as the investigation unfolds under stringent legal provisions.
