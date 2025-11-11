Tragic Encounter: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Fatal Wild Attack

A 24-year-old man, Krishna Paswan, was reportedly killed by a wild animal in Sohelwa forest, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

Krishna, from Bankati, went missing on Friday, and authorities found his mutilated body the next day in the forest, stated Circle Officer Laliya BK Srivastava. While suspicions of a wild attack circulated, initial forest department claims denied it.

However, DFO Gaurav Garg, citing the post-mortem report, confirmed an unidentified wild animal was responsible. The investigation continues, with samples sent for further analysis and search teams deployed. Residents have been urged to avoid the forest and report any issues immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)