Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Fatal Wild Attack

Krishna Paswan, 24, was allegedly killed in a wild animal attack in the Sohelwa forest area. His body was discovered Saturday, prompting an investigation to identify the animal involved. The forest department has cautioned locals against entering the area until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:18 IST
Tragic Encounter: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Fatal Wild Attack
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man, Krishna Paswan, was reportedly killed by a wild animal in Sohelwa forest, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

Krishna, from Bankati, went missing on Friday, and authorities found his mutilated body the next day in the forest, stated Circle Officer Laliya BK Srivastava. While suspicions of a wild attack circulated, initial forest department claims denied it.

However, DFO Gaurav Garg, citing the post-mortem report, confirmed an unidentified wild animal was responsible. The investigation continues, with samples sent for further analysis and search teams deployed. Residents have been urged to avoid the forest and report any issues immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ian Botham Backs Carse to Shake Up Ashes with Aggressive Pace

Ian Botham Backs Carse to Shake Up Ashes with Aggressive Pace

 Australia
2
Revolutionizing Warfare: The Future Role of Drones and AI in Combat Aviation

Revolutionizing Warfare: The Future Role of Drones and AI in Combat Aviation

 India
3
Market Movements Amid Tech Valuation Woes and Government Shutdown Hopes

Market Movements Amid Tech Valuation Woes and Government Shutdown Hopes

 Global
4
Amit Shah Orders Forensic Probe in Red Fort Car Explosion

Amit Shah Orders Forensic Probe in Red Fort Car Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025