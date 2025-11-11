Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Tightens Security Following Delhi Blast

Following a deadly car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, security has been ramped up across Uttar Pradesh. Authorities conducted extensive searches, including probing a suspect in Lucknow linked to the incident. Increased vigilance and patrolling have been implemented across major districts to prevent further threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures were heightened across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, following a car blast in Delhi near the Red Fort that resulted in at least 12 deaths and over 20 injuries. Anti-terror agencies, along with police teams, conducted searches in several cities like Lucknow.

In Lucknow, a joint team comprising the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Lucknow Police, and central agencies, undertook an extensive investigation at the residence of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, recently arrested in connection with the Delhi blast case. Officials collected evidence and interrogated family members and neighbors to gather more information on Shahid's background.

To mitigate further threats, police have increased security checks at crowded venues, including markets, metro stations, shopping malls, and transport hubs. Bomb disposal squads and dog units were also deployed at strategically sensitive spots across major districts like Noida and Meerut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

