Temple Tragedy Sparks Political Outrage

In a shocking incident at the Nachadai Thavirtharuliya Swamy temple in Rajapalayam, two guards were brutally hacked to death during an attempted robbery, prompting a wave of political backlash across the state.

Political leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, have levied severe criticism at the ruling DMK government for its alleged failure to maintain law and order.

Officials have formed special teams to trace the criminals, who vandalized CCTV equipment and exploited the temple's offering box. As investigations continue, the incident has reignited debates on public safety under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)