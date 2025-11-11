Left Menu

Gujarat Leads Rigorous Electoral Roll Revamp Ahead of 2026 Elections

Gujarat is undergoing a thorough Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with over 2.17 crore citizens already mapped and 3.9 crore forms distributed. Led by CEO Hareet Shukla, this effort ensures comprehensive voter registration. The revision aims to foster transparency and will culminate in finalized lists on February 7, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:25 IST
Gujarat Leads Rigorous Electoral Roll Revamp Ahead of 2026 Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat is in the midst of an exhaustive revision of its electoral rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) effort, officials stated on Tuesday. The push aims to ensure all eligible citizens are registered to vote by 2026, facilitating broader democratic participation.

Since the process began on November 4, booth-level officers have been diligently working across the state, distributing enumeration forms to nearly 5 crore voters. Each officer has been tasked with visiting residents multiple times to verify registration details and assist new voters, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Hareet Shukla.

The SIR initiative will publish draft electoral rolls on December 9, allowing for objections and claims until early January 2026. This move by the Election Commission of India seeks to enhance transparency, ensuring that the electoral roll is both accurate and inclusive, with the final list expected on February 7.

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out on Exploration

Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out ...

 Global
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

 India
3
BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

 Global
4
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025