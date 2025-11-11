Gujarat Leads Rigorous Electoral Roll Revamp Ahead of 2026 Elections
Gujarat is undergoing a thorough Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with over 2.17 crore citizens already mapped and 3.9 crore forms distributed. Led by CEO Hareet Shukla, this effort ensures comprehensive voter registration. The revision aims to foster transparency and will culminate in finalized lists on February 7, 2026.
Gujarat is in the midst of an exhaustive revision of its electoral rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) effort, officials stated on Tuesday. The push aims to ensure all eligible citizens are registered to vote by 2026, facilitating broader democratic participation.
Since the process began on November 4, booth-level officers have been diligently working across the state, distributing enumeration forms to nearly 5 crore voters. Each officer has been tasked with visiting residents multiple times to verify registration details and assist new voters, said a release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Hareet Shukla.
The SIR initiative will publish draft electoral rolls on December 9, allowing for objections and claims until early January 2026. This move by the Election Commission of India seeks to enhance transparency, ensuring that the electoral roll is both accurate and inclusive, with the final list expected on February 7.
