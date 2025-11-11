EU Contemplates Delay in Groundbreaking Anti-Deforestation Law

European Union nations are seeking to delay the enforcement of the bloc's pioneering anti-deforestation legislation by another year, according to a draft EU negotiating document. This proposal emerges as they gear up to swiftly negotiate revisions before the law's scheduled enforcement next month.

Last month, the European Commission suggested amendments to the policy aimed at easing the law's impact on smallholders and businesses. However, these proposals did not include deferring the launch of the world-first environmental measure.

The law represents a significant global green policy, initially designed to curb deforestation through stricter regulations. The new contemplation by EU countries reflects ongoing discussions about balancing environmental responsibilities with economic and business interests.

