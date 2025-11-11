Watershed Mahotsav Launched in Andhra Pradesh to Promote Rural Water Revival

In a landmark initiative to transform India’s rural water landscape, the Union Ministry of Rural Development launched the ‘Watershed Mahotsav’ in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, celebrating community-led efforts in water conservation, ecological restoration, and sustainable rural transformation. The national event was inaugurated by Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alongside Minister of State for Rural Development Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and showcased a new chapter in participatory rural development.

Held in the spirit of collective action, the Mahotsav served as a platform to honour local champions, unveil new projects, and deepen public awareness about sustainable watershed management as a people-powered movement.

Key Highlights of the Watershed Mahotsav

The Mahotsav marked the formal launch of several critical initiatives:

Digital Bhumi Poojan of new watershed works by the Union Minister

Lokarpan (dedication) of completed watershed projects by the Minister of State

Mission Watershed Punarutthaan – A renewed mission to restore degraded landscapes through community-based planning

Watershed Janbhagidari Cup 2025 Awards – Honouring outstanding community-led water conservation projects

A social media awareness campaign to crowdsource ideas and boost visibility for watershed projects nationwide

The initiatives reinforce the government’s strategy of combining technology, governance, and citizen engagement to build a climate-resilient, water-secure rural India.

Union Government’s Support for Andhra Pradesh

Speaking at the event, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the people of Andhra Pradesh for their commitment to water management and acknowledged the successful completion of the Vengalayapalem Tank Rejuvenation Project.

He announced that the Central Government has sanctioned ₹380 crore for rural road construction in the state, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to improving rural connectivity and facilitating economic development.

Shri Chouhan also praised Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar for his proactive representation of Guntur in Parliament, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary focus on rural renewal and sustainable development.

Lakhpati Didi, Housing for All, and Triple-Crop Farming

During the address, the Union Minister also spotlighted other flagship schemes under the Ministry of Rural Development, including:

Lakhpati Didi Yojana, which empowers women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn over ₹2 lakh annually

A special housing survey to ensure no poor family in Andhra Pradesh is left in a kutcha house

A joint Central–State irrigation initiative to enable triple-crop farming by enhancing water availability, reducing input costs, and building rural infrastructure

A Moment of Mourning and Solidarity

Shri Chouhan expressed deep condolences over the recent tragic incident in Delhi, extending prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured, underscoring the government’s compassion and sense of national unity.

Vengalayapalem Tank Rejuvenation: A Rural Renaissance Model

The centerpiece of the Mahotsav was the inauguration of the Vengalayapalem Tank Rejuvenation Project, a hallmark initiative under the Watershed Development Programme. Launched by Shri Chouhan and Dr. Chandrasekhar, the project serves as a model for participatory water governance, ecological restoration, and community-led prosperity.

Dr. Chandrasekhar described the effort as a “Rural Renaissance,” echoing the Prime Minister’s vision that “water security is national security.”

The project, supported by the Governments of India and Andhra Pradesh, demonstrates collaborative federalism, aligning with major national missions:

Mission Amrit Sarovar – Revitalisation of traditional water bodies

Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting

WDC–PMKSY (Watershed Development Component of PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana) – Promoting sustainable water and land use

Infrastructure, Ecology, and Livelihoods in Harmony

The rejuvenated Vengalayapalem tank has been developed as a multi-purpose community asset offering both environmental and economic value.

Key features include:

Creation of a walking track, community plaza, children’s play area, and gazebo for public recreation

Plantation of 350 coconut trees along the bund, expected to yield ₹3 lakh in annual revenue

Soil and water conservation measures designed to enhance local agriculture and groundwater levels

This integration of livelihood generation with ecological sustainability sets the project apart as a replicable model for villages across the country.

Building a People’s Movement for Water Security

The Watershed Mahotsav concluded with a renewed pledge to make water conservation a national people’s movement. Citizens, administrators, engineers, and civil society organisations were urged to collaborate at every level to ensure that every drop of water contributes to rural prosperity.

The Ministry of Rural Development affirmed its continued commitment to empowering communities, strengthening agriculture, and transforming rural landscapes through watershed-based development.

As India strives toward becoming a self-reliant, water-secure nation, the convergence of technology, traditional wisdom, and people’s participation remains the cornerstone of sustainable progress.