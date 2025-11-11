Left Menu

Supreme Court's Pivotal Day: Decisions and Deliberations

The Supreme Court of India tackled major legal and social issues on Tuesday, including the homage to blast victims, a key ruling in the Nithari murder case, discussions on anti-conversion laws, and concerns over air pollution. The Court remains steadfast in upholding justice and the rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:17 IST
Supreme Court's Pivotal Day: Decisions and Deliberations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India marked a day filled with significant legal deliberations on Tuesday, paying homage to the victims of a car blast near the Red Fort and reaffirming its dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice.

In a landmark decision, the court allowed Surendra Koli's curative petition in one of the Nithari murder cases, paving the way for his release. Meanwhile, the Court refused urgent consideration of pleas challenging anti-conversion laws in several states.

Environmental concerns were also on the docket, with discussions on the impact of stubble burning affecting air quality. Additionally, the Court is set to hear discussions on the constitutional validity of the Tribunals Reforms Act and the issue of execution methods for death row convicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

India-Bhutan Hydropower Boosts Bilateral Ties Amid Connectivity Push

 Bhutan
2
High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

High Voter Turnout Marks Rajasthan's Anta Assembly Bypoll

 India
3
Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025: Celebrating Tradition and Thrill

 India
4
U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

U.S. Treasury Profits from Argentine Election Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025