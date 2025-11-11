Maritime Tragedy: Rising Rohingya Death Toll Sparks International Concern

The death toll from a capsized boat carrying Rohingya migrants from Myanmar increased to 27 on Tuesday. This follows a recovery operation by rescuers in Thailand and Malaysia, who found more bodies at sea.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reported finding another survivor and eight additional bodies near Langkawi island, increasing its total deaths to 20, including men, women, and children. Thai officials also reported discovering another body, bringing their total to seven.

International bodies, including the UN refugee agency and the International Organisation for Migration, have expressed concerns over the incident, urging stronger collaborative efforts for rescue operations. Factors contributing to increased maritime migration include poor conditions in refugee camps and ongoing conflict in Myanmar.

