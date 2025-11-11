Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of Local BJP Worker Sparks Investigation in Chittorgarh

A BJP worker and businessman, Ramesh Inani, was fatally shot near a petrol pump in Chittorgarh. The shooting occurred while he was on his scooter, allegedly by a biker who fled the scene. Despite being hospitalized, Inani succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating the incident with a suspect in custody.

  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP worker and businessman was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Chittorgarh district, Rajasthan. The victim, identified as Ramesh Inani, was shot near a petrol pump in the Kotwali Police Station area, an officer confirmed on Tuesday.

Inani, who owned a courier business, was attacked by a biker while he was traveling on his scooter. After the incident, he was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, which later referred him to a larger medical facility in Udaipur, where he unfortunately passed away.

Authorities have retrieved CCTV footage capturing the attack. Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police, Manish Tripathi, reported that the assailant fired from behind before fleeing. Additional personnel, including SP Sarita Singh and MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya, visited the hospital in Chittorgarh where Inani was treated. The police have detained a suspect who is currently under interrogation.

