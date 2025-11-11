Assam's Bold Mission: Reclaiming Indigenous Lands

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, reaffirmed the state's commitment to reclaiming encroached lands from infiltrators to restore them to indigenous communities. His statement came during a land title certificate distribution under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Rampant encroachment in Assam's Goalpara and Kamrup districts has resulted in the loss of political and economic rights for ethnic and tribal communities. Sarma emphasized that indigenous people are the true custodians of Assam's identity, land, and foundation, urging vigilance against illegal encroachment.

Sarma has led efforts to free 193 sq km of forest land from encroachers. The government aims to provide land rights to every tribal person residing in forest areas, addressing longstanding land issues and empowering communities. The title distribution coincides with national celebrations honoring tribal icons like Bhagawan Birsa Munda.