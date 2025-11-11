High Seas Tension: U.S. Military's Bold Move in Latin America

The United States has deployed the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier into the Latin American region, officials confirmed on Tuesday, escalating military tensions with Venezuela. The move follows President Trump's directive, which adds to existing U.S. military presence with eight warships and a nuclear submarine.

The Pentagon states the deployment aims to curb narcotics trafficking and dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations. Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro perceives the U.S. actions as an attempt to oust him. The U.S. has also increased the reward for Maduro's arrest, linking him to narcotics and criminal activities, which he denies.

Military readiness rises as the U.S. upgrades an old Cold War base and supports Ford with fighter jets and sophisticated naval vessels. Amid tensions with Venezuela and its ally Colombia, the move demonstrates U.S. resolve, despite warnings of potential guerrilla resistance from Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)