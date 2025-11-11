Red Fort Blast: Premature Bomb Saves Delhi from Full-Scale Attack

A premature bomb blast near the Red Fort on Monday claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals. It is suggested that the explosion resulted from panic and desperation following security raids across Delhi-NCR and Pulwama.

Senior security sources revealed that the bomb was not fully developed, limiting its detrimental impact. The absence of a crater or shrapnel prevented a larger catastrophe.

Authorities conducted sweeping raids leading to significant explosives recovery and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors. The suspects did not execute a suicide car bombing; instead, they improperly assembled an IED, causing an accidental blast in a moving vehicle.