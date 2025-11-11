Left Menu

Red Fort Blast: Premature Bomb Saves Delhi from Full-Scale Attack

A premature bomb explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi killed at least 12 people. Security raids in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama disrupted the terror module, leading to the hastily executed explosion. The attack, potentially unintentional, averts a larger tragedy, as major explosives were recovered and suspects arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:10 IST
Red Fort Blast: Premature Bomb Saves Delhi from Full-Scale Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A premature bomb blast near the Red Fort on Monday claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals. It is suggested that the explosion resulted from panic and desperation following security raids across Delhi-NCR and Pulwama.

Senior security sources revealed that the bomb was not fully developed, limiting its detrimental impact. The absence of a crater or shrapnel prevented a larger catastrophe.

Authorities conducted sweeping raids leading to significant explosives recovery and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors. The suspects did not execute a suicide car bombing; instead, they improperly assembled an IED, causing an accidental blast in a moving vehicle.

TRENDING

1
Next-Gen GST Reforms Fuel Booming Sales Across Sectors

Next-Gen GST Reforms Fuel Booming Sales Across Sectors

 India
2
Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission's Rule Amendment

Trinamool Congress Challenges Election Commission's Rule Amendment

 India
3
Thrilling Showdowns and Historic Inductions: Latest Highlights in Sports

Thrilling Showdowns and Historic Inductions: Latest Highlights in Sports

 Global
4
Diplomatic Strengthening: Sergio Gor Takes Charge as US Ambassador to India

Diplomatic Strengthening: Sergio Gor Takes Charge as US Ambassador to India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025