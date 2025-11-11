Red Fort Blast: Premature Bomb Saves Delhi from Full-Scale Attack
A premature bomb explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi killed at least 12 people. Security raids in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama disrupted the terror module, leading to the hastily executed explosion. The attack, potentially unintentional, averts a larger tragedy, as major explosives were recovered and suspects arrested.
A premature bomb blast near the Red Fort on Monday claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals. It is suggested that the explosion resulted from panic and desperation following security raids across Delhi-NCR and Pulwama.
Senior security sources revealed that the bomb was not fully developed, limiting its detrimental impact. The absence of a crater or shrapnel prevented a larger catastrophe.
Authorities conducted sweeping raids leading to significant explosives recovery and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors. The suspects did not execute a suicide car bombing; instead, they improperly assembled an IED, causing an accidental blast in a moving vehicle.
Security Intensified: Government Reviews After Red Fort Blast