Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?

Initial findings suggest the Red Fort blast may have been accidentally triggered during the transport of a hastily assembled explosive device. This follows the busting of an inter-state terror module by investigators who have identified Umar Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, as a key suspect.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have collected DNA samples from Nabi's mother to confirm his involvement. Security agencies raided locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, J-K, suspecting an affiliated terror network. Sources suspect the explosion was unplanned due to hasty relocation after security raids.

The ongoing probe involves multiple agencies, with arrests including two doctors linked to Al-Falah University in Faridabad. The explosion, initially suspected as a suicide attack, now appears accidental. Meanwhile, a man named Tariq has been arrested for providing the car used in the incident. Security across Delhi remains heightened.

(With inputs from agencies.)