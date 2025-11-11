Left Menu

Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?

The blast near Red Fort may have been an accidental trigger during transport of an improvised explosive device, linked to an inter-state terror module. Investigators focus on Pulwama-based doctor Umar Nabi. The probe, under the National Investigation Agency, follows raids in Delhi, Haryana, and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:52 IST
Red Fort Blast: A Concerted Conspiracy or Accidental Explosion?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Initial findings suggest the Red Fort blast may have been accidentally triggered during the transport of a hastily assembled explosive device. This follows the busting of an inter-state terror module by investigators who have identified Umar Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, as a key suspect.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have collected DNA samples from Nabi's mother to confirm his involvement. Security agencies raided locations in Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, J-K, suspecting an affiliated terror network. Sources suspect the explosion was unplanned due to hasty relocation after security raids.

The ongoing probe involves multiple agencies, with arrests including two doctors linked to Al-Falah University in Faridabad. The explosion, initially suspected as a suicide attack, now appears accidental. Meanwhile, a man named Tariq has been arrested for providing the car used in the incident. Security across Delhi remains heightened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath in Jamaica: Rising Death Toll and Aid Efforts

Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath in Jamaica: Rising Death Toll and Aid Efforts

 Global
2
Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

Cunha's Ascent: From Old Trafford to the World Stage

 Global
3
Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

Romania's Energy Takeover: Securing Stability Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

State of War: Pakistan Accuses Afghanistan Amid Escalating Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025