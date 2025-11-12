Left Menu

Chipmaker Conflict: China Urges Germany to Mediate in Nexperia Dispute

China has requested Germany to intervene and urge the Netherlands to reverse its seizure of chipmaker Nexperia. The situation has sparked a global supply chain crisis, with Beijing accusing the Dutch government of improper interference. Tensions remain as negotiations continue over the company's ownership.

China is appealing to Germany to pressure the Dutch government into revoking its decision to seize chipmaker Nexperia, according to Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao during a call with his German counterpart. Nexperia, a Chinese-owned and Netherlands-based company, has found itself at the center of a global supply chain crisis.

Beijing imposed export restrictions on Nexperia's China-made products following the Dutch seizure, leading to disruptions affecting car manufacturers. Although the Chinese commerce ministry's message is the first public call for intervention by another country, German Economic Affairs Minister Katherina Reiche emphasized maintaining robust economic ties while acknowledging trade imbalances.

Netherlands and EU expressed willingness to collaborate on restoring supply chains, but tensions persist as China's export controls affect the semiconductor market. Despite a recent easing of shortages, the dispute over Nexperia's ownership remains unresolved, with potential for further disruptions should negotiations falter.

