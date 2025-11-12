Former Spy Chief Arrested Amid Martial Law Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, a South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Cho Tae-yong, the former chief of the National Intelligence Service, amid growing controversy over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law plans in 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court justified the warrant on grounds of potential evidence destruction, according to reports by Yonhap News Agency.

Despite Cho's denial of charges and allegations of a political activity violation, the court, citing a special prosecutor's request, has taken decisive action, marking a significant development in the unfolding political scandal.