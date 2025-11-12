Left Menu

Former Spy Chief Arrested Amid Martial Law Scandal

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for former spy chief Cho Tae-yong. He's under investigation for not reporting ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's plans for martial law in 2024. The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant due to concerns about evidence tampering.

In a dramatic turn of events, a South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Cho Tae-yong, the former chief of the National Intelligence Service, amid growing controversy over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law plans in 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court justified the warrant on grounds of potential evidence destruction, according to reports by Yonhap News Agency.

Despite Cho's denial of charges and allegations of a political activity violation, the court, citing a special prosecutor's request, has taken decisive action, marking a significant development in the unfolding political scandal.

