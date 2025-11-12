Supreme Court Extends SNAP Funding Pause Amid Shutdown
The U.S. Supreme Court has extended a pause on a judge's order requiring the Trump administration to fund SNAP aid during the government shutdown. The pause means the administration can withhold $4 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, affecting 42 million low-income Americans relying on food aid.
The U.S. Supreme Court has prolonged a suspension on a ruling mandating President Donald Trump's administration to fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans during the ongoing federal government shutdown. This move allows the administration to temporarily withhold $4 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps.
In court documents, administration lawyers stated that the shutdown's conclusion would eliminate the necessity to pause the judge's directive. The court extended the pause issued last Friday by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, although she wrote that she would have denied further delay.
The pause will expire on Thursday, as the U.S. Senate approved compromise legislation to end the historic government shutdown. This development aims to restore food benefits for millions, resume payment for federal workers, and restore normalcy in air traffic operations.
