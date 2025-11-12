Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends SNAP Funding Pause Amid Shutdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has extended a pause on a judge's order requiring the Trump administration to fund SNAP aid during the government shutdown. The pause means the administration can withhold $4 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, affecting 42 million low-income Americans relying on food aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 04:49 IST
Supreme Court Extends SNAP Funding Pause Amid Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court has prolonged a suspension on a ruling mandating President Donald Trump's administration to fund food aid for 42 million low-income Americans during the ongoing federal government shutdown. This move allows the administration to temporarily withhold $4 billion from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps.

In court documents, administration lawyers stated that the shutdown's conclusion would eliminate the necessity to pause the judge's directive. The court extended the pause issued last Friday by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, although she wrote that she would have denied further delay.

The pause will expire on Thursday, as the U.S. Senate approved compromise legislation to end the historic government shutdown. This development aims to restore food benefits for millions, resume payment for federal workers, and restore normalcy in air traffic operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos and Change: US Faces Domestic Challenges Amid Political Shifts

Chaos and Change: US Faces Domestic Challenges Amid Political Shifts

 Global
2
Intense Sporting Clashes and Crucial Movements in the World of Sport

Intense Sporting Clashes and Crucial Movements in the World of Sport

 Global
3
Britain Fortifies Public Services Against Cyber Threats

Britain Fortifies Public Services Against Cyber Threats

 United Kingdom
4
Climate Talks Clash: Activists vs. Security in Belem

Climate Talks Clash: Activists vs. Security in Belem

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025