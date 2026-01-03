Left Menu

Secret Mission in Venezuela: Trump Administration's Unexpected Move

The Trump administration conducted a stealth military operation in Venezuela, notifying Congress only after the fact. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the mission's secretive nature, citing a need for specific conditions. President Trump highlighted concerns about potential leaks from Congress.

The U.S. launched a covert military operation in Venezuela, a move disclosed to Congress only post-execution. According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the operation required precise conditions and secrecy, rendering prior congressional notification unfeasible.

Rubio defended the approach, stressing the mission's trigger-based nature, which demanded strict confidentiality and flexibility to act under specific circumstances.

President Trump expressed distrust in Congress, suggesting that prior notification might lead to unwanted leaks, compromising the mission's integrity and objectives.

