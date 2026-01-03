Secret Mission in Venezuela: Trump Administration's Unexpected Move
The Trump administration conducted a stealth military operation in Venezuela, notifying Congress only after the fact. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained the mission's secretive nature, citing a need for specific conditions. President Trump highlighted concerns about potential leaks from Congress.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:59 IST
The U.S. launched a covert military operation in Venezuela, a move disclosed to Congress only post-execution. According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the operation required precise conditions and secrecy, rendering prior congressional notification unfeasible.
Rubio defended the approach, stressing the mission's trigger-based nature, which demanded strict confidentiality and flexibility to act under specific circumstances.
President Trump expressed distrust in Congress, suggesting that prior notification might lead to unwanted leaks, compromising the mission's integrity and objectives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Venezuela
- military operation
- Marco Rubio
- Congress
- secret mission
- U.S.
- politics
- leaks
- security
ALSO READ
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
High-Stakes Power Shift: U.S. Captures Venezuelan Leader Maduro
Congress Stands Firm with DMK in Tamil Nadu, Dismisses Alliance Rumors with TVK
Congress Affirms Alliance with DMK, Denies Coalition with TVK in Tamil Nadu Elections
Congress Slams Modi Government Over MGNREGA Replacement