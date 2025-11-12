Protest Erupts at COP30: Security Personnel Injured
Two security staff were injured during a protest at the COP30 summit in Brazil. The U.N. climate agency confirmed the incident, and negotiations continued as authorities investigated. The U.N. stated that security followed established protocols to manage the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 12-11-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 06:16 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Two security staff sustained injuries amid a protest at the highly anticipated COP30 summit in Brazil, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the U.N. climate agency.
Despite the disruption, negotiations pressed on while both U.N. and Brazilian authorities delved into the details of the incident.
According to the U.N., their security personnel acted in alignment with established protocols, ensuring they took necessary protective actions to maintain order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COP30
- protest
- Brazil
- UN
- security
- climate
- agency
- injured
- investigation
- negotiations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indigenous Protests Erupt at COP30: Demands for Climate Action and Land Rights
Skirmish Erupts at UN Climate Talks in Brazilian Amazon
California's Climate Crusader: Newsom vs. Trump's Policies
Climate Talks Clash: Activists vs. Security in Belem
India's Climate Crisis: A 'Continuous Threat' Highlighted by Germanwatch Report