Protest Erupts at COP30: Security Personnel Injured

Two security staff were injured during a protest at the COP30 summit in Brazil. The U.N. climate agency confirmed the incident, and negotiations continued as authorities investigated. The U.N. stated that security followed established protocols to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 12-11-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 06:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Two security staff sustained injuries amid a protest at the highly anticipated COP30 summit in Brazil, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the U.N. climate agency.

Despite the disruption, negotiations pressed on while both U.N. and Brazilian authorities delved into the details of the incident.

According to the U.N., their security personnel acted in alignment with established protocols, ensuring they took necessary protective actions to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

