Tensions Rise: Colombia Halts Intelligence Sharing with U.S.

Amid escalating tensions, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has taken a bold step by halting intelligence-sharing with the United States. This decision comes in response to ongoing U.S. military strikes on boats suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean, which Petro argues violate human rights. The suspension reflects deteriorating relations between the two nations, once united in the fight against drug crime.

The strikes, reportedly responsible for 75 deaths since August, have shifted from the Caribbean to the eastern Pacific, affecting vessels near Mexican waters. President Petro has called for an investigation into President Trump's actions, accusing them of constituting war crimes that have impacted citizens across several nations, including Venezuela and Ecuador.

This development follows the Trump administration's imposition of financial sanctions on Petro and his family over alleged involvement in the global drug trade. As U.S.-Colombia relations strain, the Treasury Secretary insists that firm actions are necessary to combat drug trafficking, while the White House remains silent on Petro's recent comments.