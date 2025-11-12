Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Colombia Halts Intelligence Sharing with U.S.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has suspended intelligence-sharing with the U.S. amid growing tensions over American military strikes on suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean. Petro demands human rights take precedence in drug combat strategies. The move follows recent U.S. sanctions on Petro and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 12-11-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 07:13 IST
Tensions Rise: Colombia Halts Intelligence Sharing with U.S.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Amid escalating tensions, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has taken a bold step by halting intelligence-sharing with the United States. This decision comes in response to ongoing U.S. military strikes on boats suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean, which Petro argues violate human rights. The suspension reflects deteriorating relations between the two nations, once united in the fight against drug crime.

The strikes, reportedly responsible for 75 deaths since August, have shifted from the Caribbean to the eastern Pacific, affecting vessels near Mexican waters. President Petro has called for an investigation into President Trump's actions, accusing them of constituting war crimes that have impacted citizens across several nations, including Venezuela and Ecuador.

This development follows the Trump administration's imposition of financial sanctions on Petro and his family over alleged involvement in the global drug trade. As U.S.-Colombia relations strain, the Treasury Secretary insists that firm actions are necessary to combat drug trafficking, while the White House remains silent on Petro's recent comments.

TRENDING

1
Lorenzo Musetti's Daring Comeback at ATP Finals

Lorenzo Musetti's Daring Comeback at ATP Finals

 Global
2
Australia Faces Cyber Threats: A New Era of Espionage!

Australia Faces Cyber Threats: A New Era of Espionage!

 Global
3
Tensions Rise: Colombia Halts Intelligence Sharing with U.S.

Tensions Rise: Colombia Halts Intelligence Sharing with U.S.

 Colombia
4
Alex de Minaur's Battle with Defeat: A Year of Almost-Wins

Alex de Minaur's Battle with Defeat: A Year of Almost-Wins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025