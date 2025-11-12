Mystery Explosives Near Red Fort: An Ongoing Investigation

In a significant development, forensic experts have gathered more than 40 samples, including live ammunition and two different explosive types, from a blast site near the historic Red Fort, officials reported on Wednesday.

The preliminary forensic analysis indicates that ammonium nitrate could be one of the explosive substances, officials have noted. Notably, during an investigation in Faridabad, authorities recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, leading to the arrest of Dr. Muzammil Ganaie and Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, both linked to Al Falah University.

An unnamed official suggested that the second explosive might be more potent than ammonium nitrate, and further forensic tests will confirm its exact composition. Meanwhile, a high-intensity explosion at a slow-moving vehicle near a Red Fort signal resulted in 12 fatalities. As investigations proceed with urgency, the Forensic Science Laboratory continues its round-the-clock operations to unravel the mystery behind the explosives.

