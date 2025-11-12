Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Military Plane Crash Claims 20 Lives

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed in Georgia, resulting in the deaths of all 20 personnel on board. The plane was returning from Azerbaijan to Turkiye when it went down near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:52 IST
A devastating crash involving a Turkish military cargo plane has resulted in the tragic loss of all 20 personnel on board. The incident occurred on Tuesday as the C-130 aircraft was returning from Azerbaijan to Turkiye, crashing in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality.

Defence Minister Yasar Guler confirmed the grim news on Wednesday, posting on social media platform X about the loss of their 'heroic comrades-in-arms' who perished on November 11, 2025. Accompanying the message were poignant photographs of the fallen personnel.

As authorities probe the cause of the crash, a somber mood envelops both Turkiye and the international community, mourning the loss of brave service members who were on their way home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

