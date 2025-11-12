Tragedy in the Skies: Military Plane Crash Claims 20 Lives

A devastating crash involving a Turkish military cargo plane has resulted in the tragic loss of all 20 personnel on board. The incident occurred on Tuesday as the C-130 aircraft was returning from Azerbaijan to Turkiye, crashing in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality.

Defence Minister Yasar Guler confirmed the grim news on Wednesday, posting on social media platform X about the loss of their 'heroic comrades-in-arms' who perished on November 11, 2025. Accompanying the message were poignant photographs of the fallen personnel.

As authorities probe the cause of the crash, a somber mood envelops both Turkiye and the international community, mourning the loss of brave service members who were on their way home.

(With inputs from agencies.)