UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Urgent Investigation into Killings After Tanzania Elections

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has called for immediate, transparent investigations into reports of mass killings, disappearances, and other grave human rights violations following Tanzania’s 29 October elections, amid growing alarm over allegations that security forces removed and concealed the bodies of victims.

Widespread Allegations of Killings and Disappearances

According to information obtained by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) from multiple sources within Tanzania, hundreds of protesters and civilians may have been killed, with an unknown number injured or detained during and after the election period. The reports suggest that security forces used excessive force to suppress dissent and that bodies of victims were taken to undisclosed locations, preventing families from identifying or burying their loved ones.

The volatile security situation and an Internet shutdown imposed after the vote have made independent verification of casualty figures extremely difficult. However, accounts from families, civil society organizations, and eyewitnesses point to a humanitarian and human rights crisis unfolding in the aftermath of the disputed election.

“Reports of families desperately searching everywhere for their loved ones — visiting one police station after another and one hospital after another — are harrowing,” Türk said. “I strongly urge the Tanzanian authorities to provide information about the fate and whereabouts of all those missing, and to hand over the bodies of those killed so that they can be given dignified burials.”

Allegations of Evidence Concealment

The UN rights chief expressed deep concern over reports that security personnel were seen removing bodies from hospitals and public areas and taking them to undisclosed locations, allegedly in an attempt to destroy or hide evidence of the violence.

“There are disturbing reports that security forces have been seen removing bodies from streets and hospitals in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence,” Türk warned. “Such actions, if confirmed, would represent a serious violation of international human rights and humanitarian law.”

Call for Accountability and Transparency

The UN Human Rights Office is urging the Tanzanian Government to conduct prompt, impartial, and transparent investigations into all alleged abuses, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and enforced disappearances. Türk stressed that accountability is essential to restore trust in democratic institutions and prevent further violence.

“The authorities must ensure that those responsible for these violations are held to account through fair judicial processes,” he said. “Justice, transparency, and truth are the foundations of peace.”

Opposition Figures and Protesters Arbitrarily Detained

In addition to reports of killings, Türk condemned the arrest of over 150 people, including opposition figures, activists, and children, since election day. Many have allegedly been charged with treason, though the legal basis for their detention remains unclear.

Among those detained is Tundu Lissu, leader of the opposition Chadema Party, who was arrested prior to the election. The High Commissioner demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained for exercising their political or civil rights.

“It is essential that all those arrested or detained on criminal charges are promptly presented before a judicial officer and can effectively contest the lawfulness of their detention,” Türk stated. “All those detained must be afforded the full range of due process rights guaranteed under international human rights law.”

Background: Rising Tensions and Shrinking Civic Space

Tanzania’s latest elections were marked by heightened tensions, restricted media access, and allegations of electoral fraud. The post-election crackdown, according to human rights observers, reflects a broader pattern of state repression, including restrictions on free expression, assembly, and political participation.

In recent years, the UN and international human rights organizations have repeatedly raised concerns about the shrinking civic space in Tanzania, where opposition members, journalists, and activists face intimidation, arbitrary arrest, and surveillance.

The October 2025 election — one of the most contentious in the country’s history — has drawn global scrutiny for its alleged irregularities and violent aftermath, including security crackdowns in opposition strongholds and rural districts.

The UN’s Continued Engagement

The UN Human Rights Office reaffirmed its commitment to working with Tanzanian authorities, civil society, and international partners to support truth-seeking efforts, accountability mechanisms, and human rights monitoring. Türk emphasized that genuine political dialogue and transparency are essential to restore confidence among Tanzanians and the international community.

“I call on the Government of Tanzania to cooperate fully with independent investigations and to allow the United Nations and other neutral observers access to affected areas,” he said. “The protection of life, dignity, and justice must be the Government’s foremost priority.”

A Call for Justice and Reform

The UN’s appeal adds to a growing international outcry over the situation in Tanzania, as human rights groups demand the release of detainees and a full accounting of the dead and missing.

Türk reiterated that no government can claim legitimacy while silencing dissent and concealing abuses. He urged Tanzanian leaders to take decisive steps toward justice, accountability, and reconciliation, warning that impunity for such grave violations undermines democracy and long-term stability.