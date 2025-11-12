Mystery on the Highway: Unidentified Man Found Dead in Amethi

An unidentified man was found dead on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Amethi district, sparking an investigation by local police, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

The body was discovered near the Chaheti Nagar bypass after being spotted by residents who promptly notified the police. Officers from the Jagdishpur police station arrived and took possession of the body.

The deceased, estimated to be about 25 years old, is believed to have died from a possible hit-and-run incident. Police are attempting to uncover his identity using social media and other methods while the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.