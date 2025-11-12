Mystery on the Highway: Unidentified Man Found Dead in Amethi
A young man, approximately 25 years old, was discovered dead along the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Amethi. Local authorities are investigating the case, suspecting a hit-and-run incident. Efforts to identify the deceased are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
An unidentified man was found dead on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway in Amethi district, sparking an investigation by local police, authorities revealed on Wednesday.
The body was discovered near the Chaheti Nagar bypass after being spotted by residents who promptly notified the police. Officers from the Jagdishpur police station arrived and took possession of the body.
The deceased, estimated to be about 25 years old, is believed to have died from a possible hit-and-run incident. Police are attempting to uncover his identity using social media and other methods while the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
- READ MORE ON:
- unidentified
- deceased
- highway
- mystery
- Amethi
- hit-and-run
- police
- investigation
- post-mortem
- identity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana Police's 'Operation Crackdown' and 'Operation Trackdown' Nab 1,660 Criminals
Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations
Police Intensify Crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Across the Valley
Tragic Accident: Family Killed in Collision with Police Vehicle in Tamil Nadu
Tragedy Strikes: Family Perishes in Sivaganga Collision with Police Car