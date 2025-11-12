Australia's Supreme Verdict: Russian Embassy Lease Canceled for Security

Australia's High Court delivered a unanimous verdict Wednesday, dismissing Russia's challenge against a law that revoked Moscow's embassy lease on security grounds.

The ruling confirmed the government's authority to cancel the lease in Canberra, mandating compensation to Russia for their incurred legal costs.

Attorney-General Michelle Rowland emphasized Australia's commitment to national security, welcoming the court's endorsement, while indicating potential compensation payments to Russia.

In 2008, Russia was granted a lease near Parliament House for a new embassy, but security concerns under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's administration led to a swift legislation canceling it in 2023.

Russia's legal argument highlighted the lack of security threat evidence, decrying the lease termination as unconstitutional.

Australian government lawyers countered, asserting legal grounds for the revocation.

Australia now faces the complex decision on compensatory actions following the court's decision endorsing security advisories that remain classified.

(With inputs from agencies.)