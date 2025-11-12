Left Menu

Australia's Supreme Verdict: Russian Embassy Lease Canceled for Security

The Australian High Court upheld a law evicting Russia from its embassy site on security grounds, supporting the government's decision while mandating compensation for Russia's legal costs. The Attorney-General welcomed legal validation, and the government will consider further steps. Russia termed Australia's actions as "Russophobic hysteria."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Australia's High Court delivered a unanimous verdict Wednesday, dismissing Russia's challenge against a law that revoked Moscow's embassy lease on security grounds.

The ruling confirmed the government's authority to cancel the lease in Canberra, mandating compensation to Russia for their incurred legal costs.

Attorney-General Michelle Rowland emphasized Australia's commitment to national security, welcoming the court's endorsement, while indicating potential compensation payments to Russia.

In 2008, Russia was granted a lease near Parliament House for a new embassy, but security concerns under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's administration led to a swift legislation canceling it in 2023.

Russia's legal argument highlighted the lack of security threat evidence, decrying the lease termination as unconstitutional.

Australian government lawyers countered, asserting legal grounds for the revocation.

Australia now faces the complex decision on compensatory actions following the court's decision endorsing security advisories that remain classified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

