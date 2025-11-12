Back Channel Breakdown: UK and Kremlin Communication Fails
The Kremlin confirmed contact between UK's national security adviser and Kremlin aide, which did not materialize into effective dialogue. Reports suggest Britain attempted to establish communication due to concerns over U.S. Ukraine policies, but Russia felt Britain ignored its stance on the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:53 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Contact between Britain's national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was acknowledged by the Kremlin on Wednesday, though the dialogue proved unsuccessful.
The Financial Times reported that Powell's effort to establish a back channel was driven by Britain's and Europe's concerns that the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump might marginalize their interests concerning Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Britain showed little inclination to consider Russia's perspective on the Ukraine issue.
