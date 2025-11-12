Left Menu

CISF Thwarts Smuggling of High-Value Electronics at Airport

The CISF successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle electronic items worth Rs 1.4 crore at the airport. Banned drones and premium smartphones were among the seized goods. Passengers carrying these items lacked proper documentation and were handed over to Customs for further legal action.

In a significant security operation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has intercepted a major smuggling attempt involving high-value electronic goods at the airport.

The operation led to the seizure of electronics worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore, including banned drones and premium smartphones.

Lacking purchase documentation, the passengers involved were handed over to Customs authorities for further action under the law.

