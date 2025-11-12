Tragedy Ignites Debate: Iranian Man's Self-Immolation Sparks Investigation

Ahmad Baledi, a young Iranian man, has tragically passed away after setting himself ablaze in protest over the closure of his family's only source of income. Municipal workers had shut down a food stand in Ahvaz, sparking the 20-year-old's drastic actions.

The incident has prompted President Masoud Pezeshkian to order an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Baledi's death. This move comes amid the arrests of a district mayor and an enforcement head, with warrants issued for three others connected to the case.

The situation has stirred renewed debates about poverty within the Islamic Republic, although no major protests have erupted in Ahvaz. The oil-rich but restive Khuzestan province, home to ethnic Arabs who have previously protested against discrimination and inadequate water supplies, remains watchful.

