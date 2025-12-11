Left Menu

Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Thailand Detains Brothers Amid Fire Investigation

Two brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, have been detained in Thailand after a deadly fire at a Goa nightclub killed 25. Described as co-owners by authorities, they deny ownership, claiming they were just licensees on a business trip. Six others have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:12 IST
Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Thailand Detains Brothers Amid Fire Investigation
brothers
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, were detained in Thailand following a devastating fire at a nightclub in Goa that tragically claimed 25 lives. The duo, reportedly co-owners of the establishment, have been accused amid a broader investigation into the fatal blaze.

During a court hearing in Delhi on Thursday, the brothers' lawyer argued they were merely licensees, asserting they were in Thailand on a business trip to establish a restaurant in Phuket. Despite these claims, they were detained, and officials plan to extradite them to Goa for further questioning.

The nightclub fire has cast a shadow over Goa, a popular tourist hub known for its vibrant nightlife. As the investigation unfolds, six other individuals have been arrested, while authorities continue to offer compensation to victims' families. The communal effort underscores Goa's resilience amidst this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025