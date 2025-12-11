Goa Nightclub Tragedy: Thailand Detains Brothers Amid Fire Investigation
Two brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, have been detained in Thailand after a deadly fire at a Goa nightclub killed 25. Described as co-owners by authorities, they deny ownership, claiming they were just licensees on a business trip. Six others have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, two brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, were detained in Thailand following a devastating fire at a nightclub in Goa that tragically claimed 25 lives. The duo, reportedly co-owners of the establishment, have been accused amid a broader investigation into the fatal blaze.
During a court hearing in Delhi on Thursday, the brothers' lawyer argued they were merely licensees, asserting they were in Thailand on a business trip to establish a restaurant in Phuket. Despite these claims, they were detained, and officials plan to extradite them to Goa for further questioning.
The nightclub fire has cast a shadow over Goa, a popular tourist hub known for its vibrant nightlife. As the investigation unfolds, six other individuals have been arrested, while authorities continue to offer compensation to victims' families. The communal effort underscores Goa's resilience amidst this tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
