Left Menu

Renaming Controversy: Rajiv Gandhi's Name Removed from Seva Kendras

The Rajasthan government is facing allegations of contempt of court after removing the name of former PM Rajiv Gandhi from Bharat Nirman Seva Kendras. Despite a court ruling to retain the name, recent actions suggest a deliberate erasure under the guise of renovations, claims Sanyam Lodha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:57 IST
Renaming Controversy: Rajiv Gandhi's Name Removed from Seva Kendras
Rajiv Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has stirred controversy by allegedly contravening a high court order. This involves removing the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi from 'Bharat Nirman Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendras', according to claims made by Sanyam Lodha, an advisor to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday.

Lodha penned a letter to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development), and Secretary (Rural Development), accusing the state government of changing the centres' name to 'Bharat Nirman Seva Kendras' in direct violation of the court's order. In 2018, the Rajasthan High Court had struck down the prior BJP government's decision to rename them and the Congress complied by restoring the original name in 2019.

According to Lodha, a new government order was issued on September 19, 2025, ostensibly for renovation and repainting purposes. He claims this is being used as a pretext to remove Rajiv Gandhi's name. Lodha demands the immediate reinstatement of the original nomenclature, underscoring that this is seen as a clear contempt of the legal order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sun Yang's Unyielding Comeback: Chasing New Horizons While Defying Time

Sun Yang's Unyielding Comeback: Chasing New Horizons While Defying Time

 Global
2
Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month

Senuran Muthusamy Shines as ICC Player of the Month

 United Arab Emirates
3
China Condemns Islamabad Blast, Stands Firm with Pakistan Against Terrorism

China Condemns Islamabad Blast, Stands Firm with Pakistan Against Terrorism

 China
4
Bihar Polls: Congress Doubts Exit Post Predictions, Expects Mahagathbandhan Win

Bihar Polls: Congress Doubts Exit Post Predictions, Expects Mahagathbandhan ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025