Renaming Controversy: Rajiv Gandhi's Name Removed from Seva Kendras

The Rajasthan government has stirred controversy by allegedly contravening a high court order. This involves removing the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi from 'Bharat Nirman Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendras', according to claims made by Sanyam Lodha, an advisor to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Wednesday.

Lodha penned a letter to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development), and Secretary (Rural Development), accusing the state government of changing the centres' name to 'Bharat Nirman Seva Kendras' in direct violation of the court's order. In 2018, the Rajasthan High Court had struck down the prior BJP government's decision to rename them and the Congress complied by restoring the original name in 2019.

According to Lodha, a new government order was issued on September 19, 2025, ostensibly for renovation and repainting purposes. He claims this is being used as a pretext to remove Rajiv Gandhi's name. Lodha demands the immediate reinstatement of the original nomenclature, underscoring that this is seen as a clear contempt of the legal order.

