Wildlife Smuggling Ring Busted: 197 Turtles Rescued in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two individuals involved in a wildlife smuggling ring, recovering 197 live turtles in Etawah district. The operation took place following intelligence inputs, leading to the capture and handover of the turtles and accused for further legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have successfully apprehended two members of a wildlife smuggling syndicate, seizing 197 live turtles in the process. The arrests, executed by the Special Task Force (STF), took place in Etawah district late Tuesday night.

The operation, driven by specific intelligence on the illegal trade of protected turtle species, involved setting a strategic trap along the Kusmara–Saurikh road. This resulted in the interception of a suspicious vehicle and the recovery of the turtles packaged in jute sacks.

Officials revealed plans to capture the remaining fugitives from the gang, as the seized wildlife is handed over to the Forest Department for further legal proceedings under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

