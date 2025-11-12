Red Ford EcoSport Seized in Connection with Delhi Red Fort Blast Case

Authorities have successfully traced and seized a red Ford EcoSport car, a vehicle under scrutiny for potential involvement in the Delhi Red Fort explosion, in the Khandawali area of Faridabad district, police confirmed. Faridabad police spokesperson verified the car's location in a telephonic confirmation.

In response, the Delhi Police had issued an alert to all units and border posts, focusing on this specific vehicle. The investigation indicated that this car, similar to another vehicle involved—a Hyundai i20—was in possession of other suspects linked to the blast. Consequently, several Delhi Police teams, along with assistance from the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, were actively engaging in a thorough search operation.

According to sources, the red Ford EcoSport was registered under Dr. Umar Un Nabi, who allegedly used the car prior to the incident for reconnaissance. The car's registration information was distributed to all border control units, and the pertinent details have been widely shared across police forces in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to bolster efforts in tracking the vehicle prior to its seizure.

(With inputs from agencies.)