Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist Fatally Hit by JCB

A tragic incident struck Rampur Dakshini village as a 32-year-old motorcyclist met with a fatal accident on Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Sandeep Gangwar, was run over by a JCB machine as it moved through the area along with several tractors.

According to police sources, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Miranpur Katra police station. Efforts are currently underway to track down the driver and the vehicle involved. Authorities have confirmed that a case has been registered regarding this unfortunate event.

The motorcyclist's body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the investigation is ongoing. The local community is left in shock as the police work diligently to bring justice to the victim's family.

