Delhi Police Cracks Down on Heroin Trafficking in Major Drug Bust

In a significant move against drug trafficking, the Delhi Police have apprehended a 49-year-old woman, confiscating 266 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore in the international market, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Following a credible tip-off, law enforcement officials established a trap near Mubarakpur Dabas, leading to the suspect's arrest as she attempted to escape. Officials confirmed that an ongoing investigation is underway to uncover further details in the case. Concurrently, authorities successfully intercepted another substantial consignment near Chhatrapati Shivaji Park.

On the night of September 27-28, police seized nearly 3 kilograms of heroin, estimated at Rs 15 crore, and arrested two individuals delivering narcotics. Identified as Ranjeet Mehra, alias Kannu, and Sanjana, the pair were detained under provisions of the NDPS Act, and two scooters used in the operation were also confiscated to aid the investigation.

