Delhi Police Cracks Down on Heroin Trafficking in Major Drug Bust

Delhi Police arrested a woman and seized 266 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.10 crore. In another case, police seized nearly 3 kg of heroin valued at Rs 15 crore. Two individuals were arrested under the NDPS Act while delivering narcotics, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:53 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Heroin Trafficking in Major Drug Bust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against drug trafficking, the Delhi Police have apprehended a 49-year-old woman, confiscating 266 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore in the international market, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Following a credible tip-off, law enforcement officials established a trap near Mubarakpur Dabas, leading to the suspect's arrest as she attempted to escape. Officials confirmed that an ongoing investigation is underway to uncover further details in the case. Concurrently, authorities successfully intercepted another substantial consignment near Chhatrapati Shivaji Park.

On the night of September 27-28, police seized nearly 3 kilograms of heroin, estimated at Rs 15 crore, and arrested two individuals delivering narcotics. Identified as Ranjeet Mehra, alias Kannu, and Sanjana, the pair were detained under provisions of the NDPS Act, and two scooters used in the operation were also confiscated to aid the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

