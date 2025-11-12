India, Mauritius Strengthen Cooperation in Blue Economy and Ocean Technology

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored the growing partnership between India and Mauritius in the Blue Economy, describing it as a shared domain of “sustainable growth and mutual prosperity.” Addressing a group of senior Mauritian civil servants at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in New Delhi, the Minister called for deeper collaboration in ocean sciences, fisheries, desalination, and marine technologies, which he termed “the new frontiers of development for maritime nations.”

The interactive session took place as part of the 2nd Capacity Building Programme for Senior Civil Servants from Mauritius, a week-long training initiative under the India–Mauritius Civil Service Cooperation Framework, being held from November 10–15, 2025.

Blue Economy: A Shared Vision for Sustainable Prosperity

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Blue Economy, Dr. Jitendra Singh said India and Mauritius, both maritime nations, share a common stake in ocean resource development and environmental sustainability. He stressed that marine technologies, fisheries, ocean energy, and desalination represent emerging growth areas that can strengthen economic and ecological resilience.

“India’s vast experience in marine resource management and ocean-based technologies could play a pivotal role in supporting Mauritius’s development goals,” the Minister stated.

He pointed to India’s Deep Ocean Mission, which is driving advancements in deep-sea exploration, marine biodiversity conservation, and ocean energy. He proposed that India could work with Mauritian counterparts to create a 10-year collaborative blueprint for sustainable ocean economy development, emphasizing joint research and knowledge exchange.

Desalination: A Model for Island Nations

Drawing from India’s success stories, Dr. Singh highlighted how desalination technology — the process of converting seawater into potable water — has transformed life in the Lakshadweep Islands, where access to freshwater is limited.

Quoting Samuel Coleridge’s famous line, “Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink,” the Minister remarked, “This contradiction can be overcome through technology. Our desalination plants have not only converted saline water into drinking water but also produced green energy as part of the process.”

He noted that such eco-friendly desalination systems could be of particular relevance to Mauritius, which faces periodic freshwater scarcity despite being surrounded by the sea. India, he said, stands ready to share its technological expertise to help Mauritius build sustainable freshwater solutions.

Strengthening Civil Service and Governance Collaboration

The ongoing training programme at NCGG is part of a long-term cooperation framework signed between India and Mauritius in March 2025, under which 500 Mauritian civil servants will be trained over five years. The current delegation of 17 senior officials from 14 Mauritian ministries represents one of the most experienced batches to participate. The delegation is led by Dr. Dhanandjay Kawol, Senior Chief Executive, Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Mauritius.

During the interaction, Mauritian officials expressed appreciation for India’s support in key governance and infrastructure reforms — including the establishment of the Forensic Science Laboratory, floating solar power projects, and digitalisation of education and social welfare systems.

They also voiced interest in learning from India’s advances in performance-based budgeting, fiscal accountability, and public service efficiency, noting that India’s digital governance model offers valuable lessons for small island nations.

“Technology Leads to Transparency and Transformation”

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted how technology has become an essential instrument for good governance, stating, “Technology contributes to transparency, and transparency leads to transformation.” He cited India’s journey over the past decade — from digital payments and Aadhaar-linked services to e-governance platforms — as a demonstration of how digital infrastructure can enhance citizen trust and service delivery.

He emphasized that the India–Mauritius partnership goes beyond administrative exchanges, extending into science, education, maritime security, renewable energy, and skill development. “Our collaboration in civil service capacity building is a fruitful investment in future governance — one that will empower both nations to deliver efficient, citizen-centric administration,” he added.

Mauritius Officials Commend India’s Support

Mauritian participants praised India’s continuous assistance in capacity building, technology transfer, and institutional strengthening. They noted that India’s initiatives in renewable energy, climate resilience, and digital governance resonate with Mauritius’s national priorities under its Vision 2030 Development Agenda.

Several participants shared that India’s training programmes have helped modernize administrative systems in Mauritius, especially in areas of e-governance, data management, and public policy implementation.

India–Mauritius: A Historic Bond, A Modern Partnership

Dr. Jitendra Singh also reflected on the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between India and Mauritius, pointing out that nearly 70 percent of Mauritians trace their ancestry to India. He said that this people-to-people connection provides a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in maritime technology, education, and sustainable development.

He reiterated that India’s foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Neighbourhood First” and “SAGAR” (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision places special emphasis on partnerships with island nations like Mauritius, which are pivotal to India’s maritime strategy in the Indian Ocean.

Defining the Next Decade of India–Mauritius Cooperation

As the week-long programme continues, both sides are expected to explore collaborative projects in desalination, blue economy innovation, and renewable energy technologies. Dr. Jitendra Singh described these as the defining sectors for the next decade of India–Mauritius partnership, reflecting shared priorities in sustainability, innovation, and governance reform.

By combining India’s technological expertise with Mauritius’s strategic geographic position, the partnership is poised to unlock new opportunities in marine economy, climate adaptation, and digital transformation, creating a model for cooperation among small island and coastal nations.