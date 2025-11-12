Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Ex-TDB President's Alleged Role Exposed

The scandal surrounding the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple has taken a new turn with accusations against former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has informed the Ranni court that Vasu deliberately omitted key details regarding the missing gold in a report he submitted.

Vasu, who had earlier assumed the role of Devaswom Commissioner, now finds himself as the third accused in the case. He was arrested for allegedly committing the offense during his tenure as the Commissioner and is currently in judicial custody. The SIT revealed that Vasu's report, submitted on March 6, 2019, misrepresented gold items as 'copper sheets,' leading to their dispatch for gold plating.

The Congress has heightened its protests against the Left government and the TDB, demanding accountability from all individuals involved in the gold theft. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has asserted that the Congress will persist until all implicated parties, including Vasu's alleged political supporters, are brought to justice, underscoring the broader political ramifications of the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)