Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Ex-TDB President's Alleged Role Exposed

Former Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu is accused of omitting details about missing gold from Sabarimala temple in a report. Vasu, now in judicial custody, allegedly misrepresented gold items as copper. The Congress has amplified protests against those involved, demanding accountability and resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:09 IST
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Ex-TDB President's Alleged Role Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The scandal surrounding the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple has taken a new turn with accusations against former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has informed the Ranni court that Vasu deliberately omitted key details regarding the missing gold in a report he submitted.

Vasu, who had earlier assumed the role of Devaswom Commissioner, now finds himself as the third accused in the case. He was arrested for allegedly committing the offense during his tenure as the Commissioner and is currently in judicial custody. The SIT revealed that Vasu's report, submitted on March 6, 2019, misrepresented gold items as 'copper sheets,' leading to their dispatch for gold plating.

The Congress has heightened its protests against the Left government and the TDB, demanding accountability from all individuals involved in the gold theft. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has asserted that the Congress will persist until all implicated parties, including Vasu's alleged political supporters, are brought to justice, underscoring the broader political ramifications of the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Orders Dam Safety Inspections After Footbridge Collapse

Madhya Pradesh Orders Dam Safety Inspections After Footbridge Collapse

 India
2
Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

Odisha Eases Land Record Updates with New Amendment

 India
3
Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rates

Boost to Critical Mineral Production: India's Strategic Move on Royalty Rate...

 India
4
Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

Tension-Riddled Chess World Cup Plays Out Dramatic Draws

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025