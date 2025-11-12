Evacuation Amidst Warfare: The Struggle of Huliaipole's Residents

Amid escalating violence in southeastern Ukraine, 84-year-old Polina Plyushchii prepares for evacuation from Huliaipole, a frontline village under threat from advancing Russian forces. The deteriorating security situation has forced Ukrainian rescuers to expedite civilian evacuations, despite the challenges posed by drone warfare.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged the worsening conditions near Huliaipole, as Ukrainian troops retreat from several villages. The introduction of swarms of drones on the battlefield has complicated evacuation efforts. Nearby, Russian forces aim to seize Pokrovsk, strategically important as a logistical hub.

In Huliaipole, signs of prolonged conflict are evident, with destroyed vehicles and buildings lining the streets. First person view drones present unique threats to residents like Zhanna Puzanova, exacerbating the lack of medicine and water. Despite the harsh realities, locals like Kateryna Ishchenko remain resilient, hopeful to withstand the ongoing struggle.

