Chaos in Catia La Mar: The Impact of Military Conflict on Venezuelan Civilians
The U.S. military operation in Catia La Mar, near Caracas, led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This aggression resulted in damaged homes, civilian casualties, and devastation in neighborhoods like Romulo Gallegos. Residents shared harrowing accounts of survival amid explosions and destruction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 00:48 IST
Residents of Catia La Mar, a town near Venezuela's capital Caracas, reported extensive damage after a U.S. military operation targeted to capture President Nicolas Maduro.
On Saturday, explosions rocked areas in La Guaira state, resulting in the destruction of homes and fatalities, according to Venezuelan authorities who noted deaths but didn't specify figures.
Survivors like Jonatan Mallora and Angel Alvarez recounted the chaos, expressing relief at having escaped but mourning the loss within their community.
