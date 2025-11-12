Supreme Court Chronicles: Pivotal Decisions and Debates Unraveled

The Supreme Court of India engaged in several key matters on Wednesday, sparking significant discourse and legal analysis across the nation. Among the focal issues was whether it remains a litigant's choice to seek anticipatory bail directly from high courts or if sessions courts must be approached first, a question now referred to a larger bench.

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court ordered the release of Vikram Singh, a Delhi-based lawyer detained by Gurugram Police for alleged involvement in a murder case. The highest court's decision underscores a critical stance on ensuring lawful custody procedures amidst ongoing legal controversies.

Meanwhile, the court will address petitions from Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena challenging the Election Commission's allocation of the party symbol to a rival group, adding another layer to political symbol disputes. Additionally, the court's directive for high courts to enhance transparency via judgment dashboards exemplifies its commitment to enhancing judicial accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)