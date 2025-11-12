Left Menu

Emails Reveal Epstein's Claims About Trump's Visits

Newly released emails suggest ties between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, revealing discussions of Trump's visits to Epstein's home and alleged knowledge of sex trafficking activities. The findings, made public by the House Oversight Committee, raise questions about Trump's involvement and what he knew about Epstein's criminal actions.

Updated: 12-11-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:46 IST
Newly unveiled emails from Jeffrey Epstein disclose potentially incriminating interactions between the disgraced financier and former U.S. President Donald Trump. In a 2011 email made public by House Democrats, Epstein detailed Trump's visits to his residence where Epstein reportedly exploited underage girls for sex trafficking.

The revelations heighten scrutiny on Trump's ties to Epstein, despite Trump's consistent denial of any awareness of Epstein's notorious activities. According to the emails, Epstein also wrote to a journalist, insinuating that Trump was aware of the exploitative scenario.

Epstein's 2019 jail suicide left many questions unanswered. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell, his former associate, remains imprisoned for her role in the trafficking operations, with her lawyers arguing that her conviction was unjust. Her situation underscores the complex legal aftermath of Epstein's network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

