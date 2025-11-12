Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Mandates School Safety Measures for Girls and Women

The Jharkhand High Court ordered the state to implement JHALSA's security measures for girls and women. The Education Department must ensure guidelines are followed by all girls' schools. Compliance issues were highlighted, and the case will resume on December 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has issued a mandate for the state government to enforce security measures formulated by the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) to better protect girls and women in educational institutions.

During a public interest litigation hearing, Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar instructed the School Education and Literacy Department to ensure adherence to JHALSA's guidelines, which specifically focus on both private and government girls' schools.

The suggestions include the installation of CCTV cameras and adequate policing around educational facilities. While a state-produced 25-point checklist emerged, the court expressed concerns over incomplete compliance, demanding a report from the government with an ensuing hearing set for December 3.

