In a revelation that stirred tensions within the Biden White House, U.S. intelligence last year discovered Israeli officials discussing methods of using Palestinians as human shields. The information, deemed highly sensitive, was shared with the White House in the closing months of Joe Biden's administration.

The intelligence prompted serious concerns within both the administration and the broader intelligence community, questioning whether the tactics were part of broader instruction from military leadership. Inside sources disclosed these findings, though the specifics of whether these Palestinians were prisoners or civilians remain unclear.

The investigation coincided with debates regarding U.S. support for Israel, especially concerning weapon and intelligence collaboration. While some intelligence suggested possible Israeli war crimes, U.S. lawyers concluded the evidence did not substantiate a policy of misuse.