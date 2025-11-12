Left Menu

Controversial Intelligence Uncovers Alleged Uses of Human Shields by IDF

U.S. intelligence revealed potential use of Palestinians as human shields by Israeli soldiers, sparking concern within the Biden administration. The investigation focused on whether such actions were endorsed by military leaders. The findings raised questions about U.S. complicity due to weapon and intelligence support to Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a revelation that stirred tensions within the Biden White House, U.S. intelligence last year discovered Israeli officials discussing methods of using Palestinians as human shields. The information, deemed highly sensitive, was shared with the White House in the closing months of Joe Biden's administration.

The intelligence prompted serious concerns within both the administration and the broader intelligence community, questioning whether the tactics were part of broader instruction from military leadership. Inside sources disclosed these findings, though the specifics of whether these Palestinians were prisoners or civilians remain unclear.

The investigation coincided with debates regarding U.S. support for Israel, especially concerning weapon and intelligence collaboration. While some intelligence suggested possible Israeli war crimes, U.S. lawyers concluded the evidence did not substantiate a policy of misuse.

