NIA Cracks Down on Al Qaeda Links in Gujarat
The NIA conducted searches in five states related to an Al Qaeda-linked terror case involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The suspects, using forged Indian IDs, allegedly funded terror operations in Bangladesh and motivated Muslim youth. The NIA has filed a charge sheet in an Ahmedabad court.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of searches across ten locations in five states as part of an investigation into an Al Qaeda-linked terror conspiracy in Gujarat, involving illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, according to officials on Thursday.
The raids took place on Wednesday in the states of West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Gujarat, targeting properties linked to various suspects and their associates, revealed a spokesperson for the agency.
Digital devices and documents seized during the operation have been sent for forensic analysis. The case, registered in 2023, involves Bangladeshi nationals who entered India illegally using forged documents, with alleged ties to the banned Al-Qaeda terrorist organization.
